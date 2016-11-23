FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Investcorp makes $250 mln real estate investment in Boston, Denver
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

Investcorp makes $250 mln real estate investment in Boston, Denver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Investcorp said on Wednesday its U.S.-based real estate division had bought a portfolio of properties in the Boston and Denver metropolitan areas for about $250 million.

The five investments included 20 buildings and 1.8 million square feet of office, industrial, flexible and laboratory space, the Bahrain-based alternative investment firm said in a statement.

On Tuesday, investment management firm Arcapita, also based in Bahrain, said it had bought three housing schemes for senior citizens in the metropolitan areas surrounding Washington D.C. and Atlanta for about $110 million.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by David Clarke

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.