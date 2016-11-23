Investcorp makes $250 mln real estate investment in Boston, Denver

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Investcorp said on Wednesday its U.S.-based real estate division had bought a portfolio of properties in the Boston and Denver metropolitan areas for about $250 million.

The five investments included 20 buildings and 1.8 million square feet of office, industrial, flexible and laboratory space, the Bahrain-based alternative investment firm said in a statement.

On Tuesday, investment management firm Arcapita, also based in Bahrain, said it had bought three housing schemes for senior citizens in the metropolitan areas surrounding Washington D.C. and Atlanta for about $110 million.