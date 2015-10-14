Bahrain Investcorp's U.S. unit buys eight residential properties for $400 mln

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Investcorp, has bought eight residential properties in the United States for about $400 million through its U.S. unit, the investment bank said on Wednesday.

Investcorp acquired properties in the metropolitan areas of Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas, it said in a statement.

These latest purchases take Investcorp’s total real estate investments over the past 12 months to more than $1 billion, the statement said.

The acquired properties are rented out to tenants and have an average occupancy rate of about 96 percent. Investcorp bought them “through joint ventures with several local and regional operating partners”, the statement said. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)