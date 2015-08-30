Bahrain's Investcorp says 2014-15 net income rises 13 pct

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp posted a 13 percent increase in full-year net profit on Sunday.

The firm’s net income for the 12 months to June 30 was $116.7 million, up from $103.1 million a year earlier, Investcorp said in a bourse statement.

Fully diluted annual earnings per share jumped 70 percent over the same time period to $129 per ordinary share, while return on equity was 16 percent. Investcorp did not provide a comparative figure for the latter.

Investcorp said its board had proposed paying a dividend of $15 per ordinary share for the year to June 30.

The payout for ordinary shareholders is in line with the figure for the previous financial year, the company said.

Investcorp’s acquisitions this year include United States school provider Nobel Learning, a portfolio of residential properties for around $300 million and a majority stake in a Turkish vehicle tracking system.