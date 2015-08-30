UPDATE 1-Bahrain's Investcorp says market volatility won't hit business

* Market volatility won’t impact earnings - co-CEO

* Gulf investors still want diversification into U.S., Europe

* Net income in 2014-15 was $116.7 mln, up 13 pct y-o-y

* May raise bond, loan refinancing next year (Recasts, add co-CEO comments throughout)

By David French

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Investcorp expects its business to sail through the volatility in global and local markets, its co-chief executive said on Sunday after the alternative investment fund posted a 13 percent increase in full-year net income.

Gulf investors are still looking to deploy their existing wealth into new investments, especially to diversify outside of the region, Rishi Kapoor told reporters on a conference call.

”We have had similar situations in the past, either led by oil price declines or regional geopolitical tensions, but Investcorp has positioned itself as a conduit for investors to allocate a position of their current wealth to attractive investment opportunities in the U.S. and Europe.

“That resonates better in an environment of greater uncertainty,” said Kapoor, who was elevated to co-CEO along with Mohammed al-Shroogi after long-standing head Nemir Kirdar stepped down on June 30.

The Bahrain-based firm’s net income for the 12 months to June 30 was $116.7 million, up from $103.1 million a year earlier, according to a bourse statement, with a return on equity of 16 percent - in line with the previous year.

It was boosted by earnings from its investments, including exits of which the most prominent was Berlin Packaging, but tempered by a 68.7 percent drop in hedge fund income.

Fully diluted annual earnings per share jumped 70 percent over the same time period to $129 per ordinary share, which Kapoor attributed to higher income and Investcorp buying back preference shares.

It bought back $166 million of preference shares in the 2014-15 financial year, leaving it with around $225 million outstanding as of June 30. Kapoor added it would continue buying until this figure was between $150 million and $200 million.

Investcorp said its board had proposed paying a dividend of $15 per ordinary share, matching the previous year’s payout.

The firm could look to raise debt, either through a new dollar-denominated bond or a refinancing of existing loans, but this would be dependent on market conditions and not likely to happen until the second half of its financial year, Kapoor said. (Additional Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by William Hardy)