Bahrain's Investcorp H1 net profit rises 12 pct
February 10, 2016 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Bahrain's Investcorp H1 net profit rises 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp posted a 12 percent rise in first-half net profit on Wednesday.

Net profit grew to $50.9 million in the six months to Dec. 31, up from $45.3 million in the prior-year period, according to a statement.

Investcorp in November said it would double its assets under management to $25 billion in the next seven years under a new strategy to become a top tier global investment company.

Founded in 1982, making it one of the oldest Middle Eastern private equity houses, Investcorp is best known in the global space for listing luxury goods brands, such as Gucci and Tiffany & Co, but has increasingly branched out into other sectors too. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

