BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
DUBAI Feb 9 Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp posted a 30 percent decrease in first-half net profit on Thursday.
Profit fell to $35.6 million in the six months to Dec. 31 from $50.9 million in the prior-year period.
Founded in 1982, making it one of the oldest Middle Eastern private equity houses, Investcorp is best known in the global space for listing luxury goods brands, such as Gucci and Tiffany & Co, but has increasingly branched out into other sectors too. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.