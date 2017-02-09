DUBAI Feb 9 Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp posted a 30 percent decrease in first-half net profit on Thursday.

Profit fell to $35.6 million in the six months to Dec. 31 from $50.9 million in the prior-year period.

Founded in 1982, making it one of the oldest Middle Eastern private equity houses, Investcorp is best known in the global space for listing luxury goods brands, such as Gucci and Tiffany & Co, but has increasingly branched out into other sectors too. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)