Bahrain's Investcorp H2 profit slides 45 pct, to raise dividend
August 11, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Bahrain's Investcorp H2 profit slides 45 pct, to raise dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp posted a 45.1 percent decrease in second-half net profit on Thursday.

The firm's net income for the second half of its financial year to June 30 was $39.2 million, down from $71.4 million a year earlier, Investcorp said in a bourse statement.

However, Investcorp also said its board had proposed paying a dividend of 24 cents per share for the financial year, up from 15 cents in the previous year. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

