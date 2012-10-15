FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahrain's Investcorp plans roadshows for possible bond - IFR
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Bahrain's Investcorp plans roadshows for possible bond - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Bahrain’s Investcorp has mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, ING, J.P. Morgan and The Royal Bank of Scotland to arrange a series of investor meetings in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the U. S. commencing 17th October 2012.

One team will kick off meetings in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on October 17 and then move to Singapore on October 18, Hong Kong on October 19 and Boston on October 22. A second team will meet investors in Zurich and Geneva on October 18, and then visit London on October 19 and New York on October 22.

A 144A/Reg S USD transaction may follow, subject to market conditions. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.