FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-TPG buys FleetPride from Investcorp for over $1 bln
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 27, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-TPG buys FleetPride from Investcorp for over $1 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sale to add $500 mln of distributable proceeds -Investcorp

* Investcorp bought FleetPride in June 2006

* Co raised $250 mln from a bond issue in November

DUBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm TPG has acquired truck and trailer parts distributor FleetPride from Bahrain’s alternative asset manager Investcorp for over $1 billion, Investcorp said in a statement on Tuesday.

Investcorp, which previously took public luxury brands Gucci and Tiffany & Co, said the sale will add $500 million of distribution proceeds to the company and its investors.

The Manama-based firm bought FleetPride, now the largest truck and trailer parts distributor in North America, in 2006 and supported 31 different add-on acquisitions by the company to expand its footprint, Investcorp said.

FleetPride’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased from $52 million at the time of acquisition to over $100 million forecasted for 2012, the private equity firm said.

TPG, has a history of turning around retailers like U.S. fashion house J. Crew and Taiwan family-run women’s shoe retailer Daphne.

It withdrew from a A$694 million takeover of Australian surfwear retailer Billabong International Ltd in October.

Investcorp is one of the largest private equity and hedge fund company in the region and had $11.5 billion in assets under management as at June 30.

It bought Danish luxury retailer Georg Jensen for $140 million earlier in November and raised $250 million from a five-year international bond issue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.