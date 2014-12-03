MOVES-Investcorp appoints Gregory LaFiura to hedge fund business

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Investcorp, a Bahrain-based alternative investment firm, appointed Gregory LaFiura to its hedge fund business as a principal in the manager research team with a focus on long/short equity strategies.

LaFiura will be responsible for sourcing and conducting due diligence on equity managers for Investcorp’s fund of hedge funds and seeding platforms.

Prior to joining Investcorp, LaFiura spent nine years at Permal Group where he most recently served as a portfolio manager. He has also worked at Douglas C. Lane & Associates and Goldman Sachs Group. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)