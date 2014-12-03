FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Investcorp appoints Gregory LaFiura to hedge fund business
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 3, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Investcorp appoints Gregory LaFiura to hedge fund business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Investcorp, a Bahrain-based alternative investment firm, appointed Gregory LaFiura to its hedge fund business as a principal in the manager research team with a focus on long/short equity strategies.

LaFiura will be responsible for sourcing and conducting due diligence on equity managers for Investcorp’s fund of hedge funds and seeding platforms.

Prior to joining Investcorp, LaFiura spent nine years at Permal Group where he most recently served as a portfolio manager. He has also worked at Douglas C. Lane & Associates and Goldman Sachs Group. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.