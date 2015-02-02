FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Investcorp H1 net profit rises 5 pct
February 2, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Bahrain's Investcorp H1 net profit rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Alternative investment fund Investcorp posted a 5 percent rise in net income for the first half of its fiscal year, it said on Monday.

The Bahrain-based company made a net income of $45.3 million in the six months to December, compared with $43.34 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

It completed the $1.43 billion sale of Berlin Packaging to Oak Hill Capital Partners in October, having bought a majority stake in the maker of rigid plastic, glass and metal containers in 2007.

Founded in 1982, making it one of the oldest Middle Eastern private equity houses, Investcorp is best known in the global space for listing luxury goods brands, such as Gucci and Tiffany & Co, but has increasingly branched out into other sectors too. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

