Investcorp to buy Dutch company in $327 mln deal

July 10 (Reuters) - Gulf investment firm Investcorp said it would buy Netherlands-based SPGPrints Group BV, a provider of printing products, for an enterprise value of 240 million euros ($327 million) from funds managed by Bencis Capital Partners.

SPGPrints provides printing products such as screens, lacquers, inks and printing systems to the textile and graphics industries. The company reported revenue of 214 million euros in 2013.

The acquisition, Investcorp’s fifth in 12 months, is expected to close following competition clearances. Investcorp acquired potato crisp maker Tyrrells last year for 100 million pounds ($167.9 million).

Bahrain-based Investcorp, which Reuters reported ended talks to buy a majority stake in Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli, had $11.3 billion in total assets under management as on Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) ($1 = 0.60 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)