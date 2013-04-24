FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S. Africa's Investec says head of Australia business to resign
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
April 24, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 4 years

S. Africa's Investec says head of Australia business to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, April 24 (Reuters) - South African bank and fund manager Investec said the head of its Australia business will step down later this year and it has not yet decided on a replacement.

David Clarke, who led Investec Bank Australia for four years, has given six months notice, spokeswoman Ursula Nobrega said on Wednesday.

“I think he’s felt he’s done what he needed to do in our Australian business,” she said, adding that his replacement had yet to be selected.

Australia contributed 11 percent of Investec’s 2012 revenue, according to Thomson Reuters data, compared with 59 percent from South Africa and 30 percent from Britain and Europe.

Shares of Investec are up 4.6 percent this year, outperforming a 3.5 percent decline in Johannesburg’s benchmark Top-40 index.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.