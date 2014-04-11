FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Australia's Bank of Queensland buys Investec commercial arm
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Australia's Bank of Queensland buys Investec commercial arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) -

* Investec plc - disposal

* Investec plc - sale of investec bank (australia) limited’s (ibal‘s) professional finance and asset finance and leasing businesses and deposit book

* Investec plc - confirms that it has entered into a definitive contract with boq to purchase ibal’s professional finance and asset finance and leasing businesses and its deposit book.

* Investec plc - consideration price has been agreed at an aud210 million premium to tangible net asset value (nav), for shares in ibal.

* Investec ltd - it is estimated that upon completion of sale and restructure, investec plc’s common equity tier 1 ratio will increase by approximately 1.5% to about 10.6%.

* Investec ltd - transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Further details will be provided when transaction becomes unconditional. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.