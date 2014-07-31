FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Investec says operating profit rises in qtr ended June 30
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Investec says operating profit rises in qtr ended June 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Investec Plc :

* Operating costs increased by 1 pct compared to prior year. An increase of 9 pct on a currency neutral basis to the three months ended 30 June 2014

* Operating profit before goodwill, acquired intangibles, non-operating items and taxation and after total non-controlling interests is 10 pct ahead of prior year. An increase of 25 pct on a currency neutral basis

* Since 31 March 2014, core loans and advances remained flat at 17.2 billion stg - an increase of 2 pct on a currency neutral basis

* Impairment losses on loans and advances decreased by 17 pct. A decrease of 10 pct on a currency neutral basis.

* Loans and advances as a percentage of customer deposits were 73.6 pct (31 March 2014:72.0 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.