FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Investec Plc sees H1 revenue marginally ahead of prior year
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Investec Plc sees H1 revenue marginally ahead of prior year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Investec Plc

* Investec pre-close briefing

* Group results have been negatively impacted by depreciation of average rand: pounds sterling exchange rate of approximate

* Wealth and investment division’s results are expected to increase substantially and asset management is expected to report results ahead of prior year

* Impairments are expected to be approximately 12 pct lower than prior year

* H1 revenue (net of depreciation on operating leased assets) is expected to be marginally ahead of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [INVP.L INPJ.J INLJ.J]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.