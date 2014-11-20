FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investec says H1 headline earnings up 29.6 pct
November 20, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Investec says H1 headline earnings up 29.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Investec Ltd :

* H1 net interest income increased by 15.5% to r2,759 million

* Impairments on loans and advances decreased from r299 million to r219 million

* H1 total operating income before impairment losses on loans and advances increased by 17.7% to r4,350 million

* Credit loss charge as a percentage of average gross core loans and advances has improved from 0.44% at 31 march 2014 to 0.30%

* Ratio of collateral to default loans (net of impairments) remains satisfactory at 1.48 times (31 march 2014: 1.55 times)

* Headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders r1 644 000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
