JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Investec PLC : * Says H1 operational profit is expected to be in line with that recorded in H1

last year * Says South African business expected to perform ahead of the prior year in

rand terms * Says H1 recurring income as a percentage of total operating income is

expected to be about 70% * Says core loans and advances decreased 3 percent to GBP17.7 billion