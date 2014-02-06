BRIEF-Investec says 9-month oper income up 1 pct

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Investec PLC : * Asset management reported results moderately ahead of the prior year * Wealth & investment’s results increased substantially with both divisions * Total operating income in 9 months to December 31 is 1% ahead of the prior year * Loans and advances as a percentage of customer deposits were 72.0% (31 March 2013:71.3%). * Impairment losses on loans and advances decreased by 26%. * Operating costs increased by 2% compared to the prior year. * Group expects to be in a position to communicate the outcome of this process by 31 March 2014 * Since 31 March 2013 third party assets under management down by 2% to GBP108.0 billion * Exploring potential sale of kensington having received certain expressions of interest * Since March 31 customer accounts decreased by 10% to GBP22.1 billion - an increase of 3% on a currency neutral basis. * On Australia unit, group expects to be in a position to communicate the outcome of this process by 31 March 2014 * Since March 31 core loans and advances decreased by 9% to GBP16.8 billion -an increase of 6% on a currency neutral basis. * Australia unit divisions, in the meantime, will continue servicing clients as

