Fee income boosts S.Africa's Investec FY earnings by 18 pct

JOHANNESBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - South African investment bank and asset manager Investec reported an 18 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, boosted by strong income from fees and commissions.

Investec, which is also listed in London, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 30 pence in the year to end-March, compared with 25.4 pence a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa, excludes certain one-time items.

Fee and commissions rose 10 percent to 972.7 million pounds ($1.5 billion), while net interest income, the measure of earnings from lending, was little changed from a year earlier, at 702.5 million pounds.

The bank, which has operations in Australia, Ireland and the United Kingdom, said investment income grew nearly 5 percent, after a strong showing by its South African property fund and unlisted portfolios.

Investec shares have gained over 20 percent so far this year.