South Africa's Investec posts flat operating profit for April-June
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2013 / 6:37 AM / in 4 years

South Africa's Investec posts flat operating profit for April-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Investec Plc said on Thursday operating profit in the three months to end-June remained flat as a rise in costs crimped growth.

Investec, which is also listed in London, said total operating income was up 4 percent while operating costs increased by a similar margin.

Loans and advances shrunk 4 percent to 17.7 billion pound ($26.8 billion) but impairment losses also fell by 6 percent.

Third party assets under manangement decreased by 4 percent to 105.8 billion pounds.

Investec’s shares are up 13 percent this year in Johannesburg, beating a 6.5 percent decline by the banking index .

