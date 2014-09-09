FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Investec to sell UK mortgage unit Kensington for $290 mln
September 9, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

S.Africa's Investec to sell UK mortgage unit Kensington for $290 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South African investment bank Investec said on Tuesday it will sell its UK mortgage business for 180 million pounds ($290 million) to private equity firms Blackstone and TPG Capital, as part of a plan to offload non-core assets.

Investec, which is also listed in London , will sell the business, Kensington Plc, and other home loan assets to private equity firms Blackstone and TPG Capital.

1 US dollar = 0.6214 British pound Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan

