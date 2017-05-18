FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
South Africa's Investec reports 17 percent full-year profit jump
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 3 months ago

South Africa's Investec reports 17 percent full-year profit jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's Investec reported a 17 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday buoyed by its asset management and specialist banking businesses.

Investec, which is also listed in London, said adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the year to end-March rose to 48.3 pence from 41.3 pence a year earlier.

"The Asset Management and Wealth and Investment businesses have benefited from higher funds under management supported by rising market levels," the company said in a statement.

It raised its full-year dividend to 23 pence per share from 21 pence a year earlier. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.