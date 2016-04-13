FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Investec Investment Banking names new hires to its closed-end funds team
April 13, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Investec Investment Banking names new hires to its closed-end funds team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Investec Investment Banking & Securities, a unit of Investec Plc, said it named David Elliott as research analyst and Adam Gill as a specialist salesman to its closed-end funds team.

Elliott will be responsible for the production and distribution of the company’s Investment Funds’ news and research, and joins after seven years at Investec Wealth & Investment where he was a senior fund analyst.

Gill joins Investec from Edmond de Rothschild, where he was a managing director at Investment Companies. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

