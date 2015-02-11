FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Investec's investment banking arm boosts closed-end fund team
February 11, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Investec's investment banking arm boosts closed-end fund team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Lender and asset manager Investec Plc’s investment banking arm appointed Paul Locke and Darren Vickers to its closed-end fund team.

Locke and Vickers join Investec Investment Bank & Securities from Westhouse Securities.

Locke, a senior investment funds analyst, has also worked with Dun & Bradstreet, Panmure Gordon, HSBC and Canaccord Genuity.

Vickers has worked with Charles Stanley Securities prior to Westhouse Securities. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

