FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Investec says to sell Irish intermediated mortgage business
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Investec says to sell Irish intermediated mortgage business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Investec Plc :

* Has reached an agreement to sell its Irish intermediated mortgage business Start Mortgage Holdings Ltd along with certain other Irish mortgage assets

* To sell Irish intermediated mortgage business to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds

* Transaction group includes all of start and certain other Irish mortgage-related financial assets and liabilities

* Funding line to transaction group, which was approximately 270 million stg as at March 31, 2014, is to be repaid entirely at completion

* Estimated that this transaction will result in an increase in adjusted EPS from 38.0p to 40.0p

* Common equity tier 1 ratio of Investec Plc is expected to increase from 8.8 pct at March 31, 2014 to approximately 11.1 pct

* Completion is expected towards end of 2014 and is subject to regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.