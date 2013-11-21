FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Investec posts slight decline in H1 earnings
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2013 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Investec posts slight decline in H1 earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South African bank Investec posted a 0.7 percent decline in first-half earnings on Thursday after a weaker rand currency negatively impacted profit.

The Johannesburg-based investment bank and asset manager said diluted headline earnings edged lower to 14.8 pence a share in the six months to end September, from 14.9 pence last year.

“The currency did play the major factor in these results,” Chief Executive Stephen Koseff told journalists.

The rand has lost 20 percent against the dollar so far this year.

Investec, which reports in pounds because it is also listed in London, had flagged that its adjusted earnings per share would drop as much as 10 percent due to its struggling Australian unit where it has cut 80 jobs.

About a tenth of its revenue last year was from Australia, where it is restructuring to focus on bigger businesses.

Net interest income, the measure of earnings from lending, totaled 318.4 million pounds, a 9 percent decrease from a year earlier. Income from fees and commissions rose 5 percent to 484.9 million pounds.

Impairments on loans and advances fell to 83.1 million pounds from 115.6 million pounds despite an increase in bad debt charges in Australia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.