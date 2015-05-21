FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Investec full-year profit up 10.2 percent
May 21, 2015

South Africa's Investec full-year profit up 10.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - South African’s Investec reported a 10.2 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, helped by a strong showing at its asset management and lending businesses.

Investec, which is also listed in London, said adjusted earnings per share (EPS) totalled 47.5 pence in the year ended March compared with 43.1 pence a year earlier.

The company increased its full-year dividend payout to 20 pence a share from 19 pence a year earlier. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
