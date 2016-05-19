REFILE-South Africa's Investec full-year profit up 4.8 percent

(Fixes typo, paragraph 1)

JOHANNESBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - South African bank and asset manager Investec reported a 4.8 percent increase in full-year profit on Thursday, helped by net new fund inflows and a strong showing at its banking unit.

Investec, which is also listed in London, said adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose to 41.3 pence from 39.4 pence a year earlier.

It raised its full-year dividend to 21 pence per share from 20 pence a year earlier. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)