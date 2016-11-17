South Africa's Investec lifts H1 profit, wealth unit robust

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - South African financial services group Investec Ltd reported a 20 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday, buoyed by a strong showing at its asset management and wealth arm.

Investec, which is also listed in London, said diluted headline earnings per share (EPS) totalled 23.8 pence in the six months to end September compared with 20 pence a year earlier.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

Shares in the company rose 1.9 percent in Johannesburg to 90.15 rand as of 0733 GMT, outpacing a 0.6 percent rise in the banking index. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)