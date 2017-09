Jan 4 (Reuters) - Investec Specialist Bank, a unit of investment bank and asset manager Investec, has appointed Richard Morgan to its institutional sales group.

Morgan, who joins from Lloyds Bank, will be in charge of the syndication and distribution of power and infrastructure finance transactions, Investec Specialist said on Monday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)