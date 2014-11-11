FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Investec boosts Irish equity specialist team
November 11, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Investec boosts Irish equity specialist team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Specialist bank Investec Investment Bank & Securities said it appointed Paul Cahill and Robert Murphy to its Irish equity specialist team.

Cahill will join the company’s Irish sales team led by Ian Huggard, Investec said.

He has more than 25 years of experience as a senior equity portfolio manager and co-head of equities, first with AIB Investment Managers and then Prescient Investment Managers in Dublin.

Murphy will lead Investec’s Pan-European airlines and aviation equity research based in Dublin, the company said.

Murphy has preciously worked at Aer Lingus, State Street Global Advisors, Cowen and Company and Merrion Capital. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
