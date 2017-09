Nov 26 (Reuters) - Investec Wealth & Investment appointed Rob Jones, Darren Elmes and Steve Hart as senior investment directors at its Bournemouth office.

All three join IW&I from Barclays Wealth’s Bournemouth office where they were directors. They will report to Scott Jones, head of IW&I’s Bournemouth office.

IW&I, a unit of Investec group, provides wealth management and investment services to financial advisers, charities and trusts, among other clients. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)