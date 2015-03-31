MOVES-Investec Wealth & Investment names Jane Warren head of digital in UK

March 31 (Reuters) - Investec Wealth & Investment, a part of Investec Group Plc, on Tuesday said it appointed Jane Warren in a newly created role as head of digital in UK.

In her new role, Warren will manage all aspects of the firm’s digital relationship with clients and oversee the development of a new simplified advice-based online investment management service, Investec said.

Warren has been with Investec Group from 1994 and was appointed as head of business projects in 2004. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto)