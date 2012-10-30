FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Investindustrial not interested in Milano Assicurazioni
#Financials
October 30, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Investindustrial not interested in Milano Assicurazioni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund Investindustrial is not interested in buying assets of insurer Milano Assicurazioni which could be sold for antitrust reasons, the fund’s head Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.

Bonomi is also management board chairman of mid-sized Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano, in which his fund has a stake.

“At the moment, from a financial point of view we are focused on Pop Milano. I don’t think we would be interested in another adventure in the same sector,” he said on the sidelines of an event.

There has been press speculation Investindustrial could buy Milano Assicurazioni assets that the Unipol-Fonsai group must sell to meet the antitrust regulator’s demands. (Reporting By Massimo Gaia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
