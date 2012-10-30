Italy's Investindustrial not interested in Milano Assicurazioni

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Italian private equity fund Investindustrial is not interested in buying assets of insurer Milano Assicurazioni which could be sold for antitrust reasons, the fund’s head Andrea Bonomi said on Tuesday.

Bonomi is also management board chairman of mid-sized Italian bank Banca Popolare di Milano, in which his fund has a stake.

“At the moment, from a financial point of view we are focused on Pop Milano. I don’t think we would be interested in another adventure in the same sector,” he said on the sidelines of an event.

There has been press speculation Investindustrial could buy Milano Assicurazioni assets that the Unipol-Fonsai group must sell to meet the antitrust regulator’s demands. (Reporting By Massimo Gaia)