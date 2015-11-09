FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ackman says Valeant stock "extraordinary bargain"
November 9, 2015

Ackman says Valeant stock "extraordinary bargain"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Activist investor Bill Ackman said Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s stock was an “extraordinary bargain” given its low price.

More doctors could use specialty pharmacies, potentially benefiting Valeant, and the selloff in the stock was unwarranted, Ackman said on Pershing Square’s quarterly call on Monday.

He also said he had constructive meeting with the management of Mondelez International Inc, in which he took a stake in August. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

