REUTERS SUMMIT-DoubleLine's Baha fears 'accident' from Fed rate hike

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A top portfolio manager at DoubleLine Capital LP said on Wednesday that now is the wrong time for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and that a hike in December could prompt a market “accident” that could force the central bank to backtrack.

Bonnie Baha, who helps invest $80 billion as head of global developed credit at DoubleLine, said the economy is in worse shape now than three years ago, when the Fed began its third round of quantitative easing, with little inflation, falling commodity prices and weak industrial production.

