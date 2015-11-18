FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REUTERS SUMMIT-DoubleLine's Baha fears 'accident' from Fed rate hike
November 18, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

REUTERS SUMMIT-DoubleLine's Baha fears 'accident' from Fed rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A top portfolio manager at DoubleLine Capital LP said on Wednesday that now is the wrong time for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and that a hike in December could prompt a market “accident” that could force the central bank to backtrack.

Bonnie Baha, who helps invest $80 billion as head of global developed credit at DoubleLine, said the economy is in worse shape now than three years ago, when the Fed began its third round of quantitative easing, with little inflation, falling commodity prices and weak industrial production.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits (Reporting by Sam Forgione and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

