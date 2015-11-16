FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REUTERS SUMMIT-Blackstone to stick with Ackman's Pershing Square -Hill
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
November 16, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

REUTERS SUMMIT-Blackstone to stick with Ackman's Pershing Square -Hill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, click here

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group, which invests client money with William Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management, is sticking with the hedge fund manager despite his heavy losses in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , said Tom Hill, president and chief executive officer of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management.

“Bill Ackman is in a high beta, high volatility bucket,” Hill told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on Monday in New York on Monday. “So from our standpoint, how do we deal with that? We say, we’re going to make sure that we sized him right. He could be up 50 percent on the year. He could be down 30 percent.”

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Jonathan Stempel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.