Bridgewater's Pure Alpha II Fund up 9.5 pct YTD -sources
November 24, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

Bridgewater's Pure Alpha II Fund up 9.5 pct YTD -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates’ Pure Alpha II Fund, managed by hedge fund titan Ray Dalio Robert Prince, and Greg Jensen, is up 1.97 percent so far in November for a year-to-date total return of 9.5 percent, two people familiar with the fund’s performance said on Tuesday.

Pure Alpha, including Pure Alpha Major Markets, has $81 billion in assets under management and employs a traditional hedge fund strategy that actively bets on the direction of various securities, including stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies, by predicting macroeconomic trends. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Andrew Hay)

