Debt collection company Arrow Global to buy InVesting B.V.
April 1, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Debt collection company Arrow Global to buy InVesting B.V.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Debt purchaser and manager Arrow Global Group Plc said it had agreed to buy InVesting B.V., a consumer debt purchaser and collections provider, for 78.5 million pounds ($112.6 million), giving it a “low risk entry” into the Belgian market.

Arrow Global said the deal to buy InVesting, which also operates in the Netherlands, would add to its profit and return on equity from 2017.

Arrow Global, which buys customer accounts from retail banks and credit card and telecommunications companies, said it would use existing debt facilities to finance the deal, which it expects will result in a one-time cost of about 3.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.70 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

