Kynikos' Chanos says he is short Intel Corp - CNBC
January 16, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Kynikos' Chanos says he is short Intel Corp - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Jim Chanos, founder of hedge fund firm Kynikos Associates, said Friday that he is betting against the shares of Intel Corp.

“We’re short Intel,” Chanos told cable television network CNBC. Chanos said he has been “shorting” or betting against the company’s shares for the past six months.

Chanos, who has been critical of the personal computer space and has bet against companies such as IBM and Hewlett Packard, said on Intel: “It’s got the same challenges.” (Reporting by Sam Forgione, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
