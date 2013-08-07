Cohen & Steers exits private equity real estate business

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Global investment firm Cohen & Steers has decided to exit the private equity real estate space, according to an email from the head of the division.

“The firm has decided to no longer be active in the private equity real estate space,” wrote Steve Coyle, chief investment officer for the firm’s Global Realty Partners division, in an email. Coyle added that he and his team would leave the firm effective Aug. 9.

Cohen & Steers had $47.8 billion in assets as of June 30, the firm’s website said. The firm focuses on investments in real assets, including real estate, infrastructure and commodities, the website added.

Representatives for Cohen & Steers were not available for further comment after normal business hours Tuesday.