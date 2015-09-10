FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appaloosa's Tepper says stock market to see more volatility - CNBC
September 10, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Appaloosa's Tepper says stock market to see more volatility - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - David Tepper, head of hedge fund Appaloosa Management, said Thursday that there would be more volatility in the stock market as it adjusts to new realities, and that he was not overly bullish on stocks next year.

“The market has to come to certain new realities, and adjust valuations to those new realities, and while they’re adjusting to those new realities...there will be volatility,” Tepper told CNBC.

Tepper also said he was not “as bullish” as he could be on stocks in 2016. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

