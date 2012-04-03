FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dividend increases hit record $24.2 bln in 1st qtr
#Funds News
April 3, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 6 years ago

Dividend increases hit record $24.2 bln in 1st qtr

Sam Forgione

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Boring has become beautiful.

Investors are flocking to dividend-paying stocks, known for their predictability, as companies increased payouts to an all-time high of $24.2 billion in first quarter, according to S&P Indices on Tuesday.

The popularity in dividend-paying stocks stems from the low interest-rate environment engineered by the Federal Reserve, while corporations increased dividends as a result of stronger balance sheets.

Last week, Boston-based Loomis, Sayles & Co. announced the launch of the Loomis Sayles Capital Income Fund to pick up “attractively priced” dividend-paying stocks.

“We believe the Capital Income Fund can address the needs of investors who are looking for a diversified equity income alternative that can also access traditionally higher yielding fixed income and other income producing opportunities,” said Income’s co-manager, Warren Koontz.

S&P Indices said dividend net increases of $24.2 billion during the first three months of this year is a 27.6 percent rise from the first quarter of 2011. S&P Indices also reported 677 dividend increases during the first quarter of this year, a 32.7 percent jump over the 510 increases reported in during the first quarter of 2011.

Thirty-one companies, of the approximately 7,000 that report dividend information to S&P Indices, decreased their dividend in the first quarter of this year.

“Dividends had another great quarter, with actual cash payments increasing over 11 percent and the forward indicated dividend rate reaching a new all-time high, with or without Apple,” says Howard Silverblatt, an index analyst at S&P.

Apple Inc. was the most famous dividend payer in the first quarter.

Apple said in March it would pay its first dividend in 17 years and buy back $10 billion in stock, heeding investors who urged it to return part of the $97.6 billion in cash amassed by robust demand for iPhones and iPads.

Apple announced it would pay a quarterly dividend of $2.65 and will start making the dividend payment with the company’s 2012 fiscal fourth quarter, which begins on July 1.

