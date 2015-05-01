FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds post 15th consecutive month of inflows
May 1, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds post 15th consecutive month of inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major competitor to bond fund Pimco, on Friday reported a net inflow of $945 million in April, their 15th consecutive month of inflows.

The Los Angeles-based firm, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his prescient investment calls, said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm’s largest fund by total assets, also saw inflows in April.

The Total Return attracted a net inflow of $633 million last month, compared with $851 million in March. The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, with $46.2 billion in assets under management, invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

