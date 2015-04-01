FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds post 14th consecutive month of net inflows
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 1, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 2 years ago

Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds post 14th consecutive month of net inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major competitor to bond fund Pimco, on Wednesday reported a net inflow of $1 billion in March, their 14th consecutive month of inflows.

The Los Angeles-based firm, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is Bill Gross’s fiercest rival in the bond market, said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm’s largest fund by total assets, also saw inflows in March.

The Total Return saw a net inflow of $851 million last month, compared with $1.29 billion in February and a record net inflow in January of $2.59 billion, exceeding its previous largest monthly net inflow of $2.4 billion in February 2012. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Ted Botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.