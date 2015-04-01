Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds post 14th consecutive month of net inflows

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major competitor to bond fund Pimco, on Wednesday reported a net inflow of $1 billion in March, their 14th consecutive month of inflows.

The Los Angeles-based firm, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is Bill Gross’s fiercest rival in the bond market, said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm’s largest fund by total assets, also saw inflows in March.

The Total Return saw a net inflow of $851 million last month, compared with $1.29 billion in February and a record net inflow in January of $2.59 billion, exceeding its previous largest monthly net inflow of $2.4 billion in February 2012. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Ted Botha)