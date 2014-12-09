FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DoubleLine Capital to launch long-duration total return bond fund
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

DoubleLine Capital to launch long-duration total return bond fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Doubleline Capital, overseen by closely watched investor Jeffrey Gundlach, said on Tuesday that it would launch the DoubleLine Long Duration Total Return Bond Fund to investors on Monday.

The DoubleLine Long Duration Total Return Bond Fund expects to invest in dollar-denominated securities with an average effective duration of at least 10 years.

Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, and Vitaliy Liberman, a portfolio manager on DoubleLine’s mortgage-backed securities team, are the portfolio managers of the DoubleLine Long Duration Total Return Bond Fund. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.