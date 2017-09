NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach says Puerto Rico municipal bonds represent only 1 percent of his DoubleLine closed-end fund.

In an investor call on Tuesday, Gundlach said Puerto Rico is not a “big bet” for his Los Angeles-based firm. He also added that “I am not expecting a disaster in the high-yield market this year and next year.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Diane Craft)