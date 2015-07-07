DoubleLine CEO Gundlach says chances of Sept. Fed hike now below 25 pct

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday he still believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will probably not raise interest rates this year, in the wake of the Greece and Puerto Rico crises as well as commodity selling pressure fueled by the Chinese market slump.

Gundlach, reiterating his Federal Reserve call first made in early May, said on a client webcast that odds of a Fed rate increase in September are now less than 25 percent. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Christian Plumb)