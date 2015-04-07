UPDATE 1-Gundlach: 'Fed wants to get off zero,' may hike rates in June

(Adds quotes from Gundlach webcast; byline)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in June if economic data stabilizes.

“The Fed wants to get off zero,” Gundlach said on an investor and media webcast. The weak March payrolls report may not be enough to deter an interest-rate increase in mid-June, Gundlach said.

“If the economy rolls over again,” the Fed will have bullets to cushion any kind of economic weakness, Gundlach said. The U.S. central bank has kept overnight interest rates near zero since December 2008, but a number of officials have said an increase will likely be considered at its June policy-setting meeting.

Gundlach is widely followed for his bold and prescient investment calls. Last year, he correctly predicted that U.S. Treasury yields would fall, not rise as many had forecast, because inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical factors, including aging demographics, were at play.

On Tuesday’s webcast, Gundlach reiterated that inflation was not an issue and that “I‘m not really frightened by risk assets right now.”

DoubleLine has been increasing its exposure to high-yield, or junk, bonds as they are now fairly valued instead of being overly priced, Gundlach said. He also likes collateralized loan obligations although they are much more difficult to purchase, he said.

Asked about Treasuries, Gundlach said the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note should be “1.5 percent, definitely more likely than 2.5 percent.” (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan)